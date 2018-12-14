Mahoning commissioners approve purchase of new dispatch system

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners on Thursday approved $2.9 million in purchases for a new locally hosted computer-aided dispatch system and a records-management system that will allow for real-time communication between county first responders.

The CAD system’s total cost is $766,794, plus 10 years of maintenance at an average $76,246 per year, with the first year free, to be paid through 911 and 911 assessment reserve funds.

The records-management system’s total cost is $634,278, plus 10 years of maintenance at an average $95,358.67 per year, with the first year free, paid partly through the county’s general fund and agreements with the county police departments using the system: Austintown, Canfield, Beaver, Mill Creek MetroParks, Poland Township and Milton Township.

“This is what all major law-enforcement agencies have across the country,” Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

