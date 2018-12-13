Commissioners OK $766K for dispatch system

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners on Thursday approved purchases of a new locally hosted computer-aided dispatch system and a records management system that will allow for real-time communication between county first responders.

The CAD system's total cost is $766,794, plus 10 years of maintenance at an average $76,246 per year, with the first year free, to be paid through 911 and 911 assessment reserve funds.

The records management system's total cost is $634,278, plus 10 years of maintenance at an average $95,358.67 per year, with the first year free, paid partly through the general fund and agreements with the county police departments using the system: Austintown; Canfield; Beaver; Mill Creek MetroParks; Poland Township; and MIlton Township.

"The project allows a shared CAD system that provides better access and sharing of informaton," according to a news release from commissioners. "Each [public safety answering point] will have the ability to share information along with the ability to have some customization for their unique needs.

"The [records management system] will work in conjunction with the CAD to provide better access to the telecommunicator and the first responder."

Read more in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.