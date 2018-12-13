Austintown Winter Market is Friday night

AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown Farmers Market will host its annual Winter Market from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

In addition to more than 40 vendors, the market will include photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides (both starting at 6 p.m.), Santa’s Workshop (kids’ crafts), a s’mores bar, a hot cocoa bar, live music and a gift wrapping station. All the events are free, although tips are appreciated. A 50-50 and basket raffle also will be featured.

For information, contact Shannon Lehn, market manager, at 330-349-2503 or austintownfarmersmarket@gmail.com.