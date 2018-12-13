Area kids invited to Breakfast with Santa Saturday at Camp Stambaugh

CANFIELD

The camp masters of local Boy Scout Camp Stambaugh of the Great Trail Council Boy Scouts of America will host a pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Stambaugh dining hall, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

The event will provide an opportunity for children in the community to have breakfast with Santa in a camp setting.

Each participant will receive a gift.

Camp Stambaugh camp masters are a group of Scouting volunteers trained to assist with camp operations throughout the year.

For information, call 330-883-8921 or 330-533-4538.