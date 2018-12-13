Aqua announces unveiling of upgrade plans


December 13, 2018 at 12:18p.m.

POLAND

Aqua Ohio announced that it will unveil its plans for a $12 million water treatment plant upgrade.

Aqua will brief members of the media on the details of the renovation Friday at 2 p.m. at the site of the Poland plant.

The plant serves Struthers, Poland, Lowellville, New Middletown and the townships of Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900