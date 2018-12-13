Aqua announces unveiling of upgrade plans

POLAND

Aqua Ohio announced that it will unveil its plans for a $12 million water treatment plant upgrade.

Aqua will brief members of the media on the details of the renovation Friday at 2 p.m. at the site of the Poland plant.

The plant serves Struthers, Poland, Lowellville, New Middletown and the townships of Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield.