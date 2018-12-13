Warren council joins fight to save GM plant

WARREN

Warren City Council presented a resolution in support of General Motors Lordstown workers to United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green and Shop Chairman Dan Morgan at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Council President Jim Graham, a former president of UAW Local 1112 himself, told the standing-room-only crowd, “We just want to let you know we are behind you 150 percent, every municipality in the area, because we know the importance of this plant to the area.”

He said GM Lordstown workers have brought a “work ethic and dedication to the product, and now it’s time for GM to reciprocate” and give the plant another car to build.

He said GM Lordstown workers do a lot of good in the community, providing lots of money to the United Way and other charities, but they “don’t advertise everything they do in this community. Everybody is starting to realize how important you are to this community,” he said.

General Motors announced Nov. 26 it will idle the GM Lordstown plant – along with four others in North America – and end production of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze in March.

