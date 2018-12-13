Warren Council drives home point of GM Lordstown's survival

WARREN

Warren City Council presented a resolution in support of General Motors Lordstown workers to United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green and Shop Chairman Dan Morgan tonight.

Council President Jim Graham, a former president of UAW Local 1112 himself, said GM Lordstown workers do a lot of good in the community, providing lots of money to the United Way and other charities, but they "don't advertise everything they do in this community."

"Everybody is starting to realize how important you are to this community," he said.

When Warren City Council approved the resolution Dec. 2, he said he wanted the presentation tonight to be a rallying for the entire area and asked the council clerk to invite federal, state and local officials to attend, and for other councils to follow Warren lead and also pass a similar resolution.

Among the government officials who attended were the three Trumbull County commissioners.

General Motors announced Nov. 26 it will idle the GM Lordstown plant – along with four others in North America – and end production of the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze in March.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, who also worked at GM Lordstown 25 years, announced that mayors from numerous cities across Ohio will be part of a state Driving It Home Campaign, inspired by the local Drive It Home Campaign.

"We are all in this together," he said.