Uptown Theater auction ends with no bids

YOUNGSTOWN

An online auction for Youngstown’s historic Uptown Theater ended Wednesday with no bids submitted.

Still, the owners of Burgan Real Estate (which handled the auction) said they generated interest in the property and have identified several investors who may wish to purchase it.

Co-owner Patrick Burgan said Burgan will continue its conversations with local investors and that it purchasing the property is a good opportunity for “somebody who is interested in the revitalization of Youngstown.”

The auction started Dec. 1 with an opening bid set at $20,000.

The theater, which dates back to 1926, is located on the city’s South Side at 2728 Market St.

A former bar located next door at 2722 Market St. is included in the sale.