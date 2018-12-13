Ryan announces deal for term limits on Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Wednesday announced his support for an agreement with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi ensuring the rise of a new generation of Democratic leaders.

As a result of this deal, Ryan plans to vote in support Pelosi’s bid for Speaker on the House floor Jan. 3.

The deal would see Pelosi agree to transition out of her leadership role by the end of the next Congress or — if she can obtain two-thirds support of the Democratic Caucus — at the end of the 117th Congress.

Pelosi also agreed to demands by Ryan and other Democrats who were witholding their vote for her that she support a change to Democratic Caucus rules to implement term-limits for the top three leaders of the Caucus. If the vote passes, the top three current Democratic leaders, all of whom have already served two terms in their current positions, would only be allowed to serve one more term in the upcoming 116th Congress unless they can secure two thirds of the caucus’s support for an extra term in the 117th Congress.

Pelosi personally pledged to adhere to the framework for these term limits regardless of the outcome of the Caucus vote.

“When I joined this effort four weeks ago I said our goal was to think seriously about transitioning our caucus leadership to a new generation of Democrats in the House,” Ryan said. “The agreement announced today is a historic step in that direction. I have also been clear from the start that this effort was never about one person — but our entire Democratic leadership team which has been in power for 16 years. As such, I intend to fight alongside my colleagues to make sure the entire leadership team and future leadership teams are bound by this deal.

Ryan said Pelosi has been “an honest partner throughout these negotiations, and I applaud her commitment to creating a system that will ensure the speedy rise of new leadership reflecting the diversity and energy of our caucus.



“I am very proud to have joined with my colleagues to make lasting positive change to our party — change that will ensure Democrats are in the best possible position to fight, and win, for hard working families,” said Ryan.