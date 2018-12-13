Officials urge residents to sign up for health insurance by Saturday

BOARDMAN

Saturday is the open-enrollment deadline to buy health-insurance coverage through the federal Affordable Care Act’s marketplace for 2019.

Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti and Youngstown 4th Ward Councilman Mike Ray, both Democrats, spoke Wednesday on the grounds of Akron Children’s Hospital on Market Street in Boardman to get the message out about the enrollment deadline.

People can sign up online at healthcare.gov or call 800-318-2596.

“The deadline is fast approaching,” Ray said.

Last year, 230,127 Ohioans – including 5,027 in Mahoning County and 4,509 in Trumbull County – signed up for health insurance through the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Most of those who participate don’t get health insurance through work or receive it from Medicare or Medicaid.

“It’s important that we have health coverage,” Rimedio-Righetti said. “People need to realize this is one of the essential things you definitely need to have.”

Ray said he spent time on the healthcare.gov website and found it to be “user friendly.”

He also advised people to enroll as soon as possible.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.