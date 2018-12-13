Hubbard Township taking steps to use speed cams

HUBBARD

Hubbard Township has had an active contract with the Tennessee-based speed camera company Blue Line Solutions (BLS) since 2015, but never actively used speed cameras.

Soon, that may change.

Trustee Chairman Fred Hanley, police Chief Todd Coonce and Blue Line Solutions (BLS) representatives met today to discuss acquiring the proper signage to start operating the cameras on routes, including Interstate 80.

Trustees say a desire to increase safety on highways and bolster the police fund, which may face a deficit early next year, are why they using traffic photo enforcement.

As far as safety goes, “Does this work? Yes,” Hanley said. “On Interstate 680 in Youngstown, people actually obey the laws now. It’s another tool law enforcement has to slow people down.”

