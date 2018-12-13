Commissioners from three counties brainstorm saving GM Lordstown

YOUNGSTOWN

Commissioners from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties met Wednesday to brainstorm ways to keep the GM Lordstown plant’s 1,600 jobs.

Officials circulated a draft of a collaborative resolution in support of GM workers and the Drive It Home campaign as well as a letter to President Donald Trump and Ohio’s outgoing and incoming governors and considered a bus trip to GM’s Detroit headquarters to meet with GM executives directly.

Also in attendance were Ohio 59th District Republican Representative-elect Don Manning and Sarah Lown, Western Reserve Port Authority public finance manager. UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green was unable to attend.

Mauro Cantalamessa, Trumbull County commissioner, said the board sensed trouble at the plant when shifts were cut, but hoped the Cruze’s sales would increase.

“The plant’s unallocated. We just need product in there,” said. “GM is unveiling new product. I think we just need to be poised and ready to be one of those new plants.

“This is not a Republican or a Democrat issue. ... This is about your fellow humanity.”