Agency on Aging 11 to move its corporate office from Niles to Austintown

NILES

The Area Agency on Aging 11 Inc. Board of Trustees has approved moving its corporate office from Niles to Austintown in 2019.

The agency’s 10-year lease at its location on the second floor of the Eastwood Mall expires May 31, 2019. The new office location will be at the former ITT building, 1030 N. Meridian Road, Austintown.

Lisa Solley, director of communications, said plans for renovation of the new site are underway, but that there is no set date for the move. The new location allows the satellite office in Mahoning County to relocate into the new building. The Lisbon satellite office will remain open, but there are no plans to open a satellite office in Trumbull County, said Solley.

Joe Rossi, chief executive officer of AAA 11, said the agency appreciates working with The Cafaro Co. over the past 10 years as a landlord and community partner for health fairs and the Strike a Balance wellness walk.

The Agency’s four-county region of Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties provides services to people 60 and older and individuals under 60 who have a disability.