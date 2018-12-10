Trial dates moved back in burning SUV death case

YOUNGSTOWN

Trial dates were pushed back for two people suspected in the death of a 40-year-old man found shot in the head in a burning SUV in February 2017.

Terrell Martin, 38, and codefendant Lyric Moore, 23, both of Youngstown, are set to face juries on Feb. 11, according to court records.

Both face felony-life counts of aggravated murder as well as aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Martin also faces a firearm charge.

The victim, 40-year-old Zachary Howell, was found burned beyond recognition. An autopsy showed he was shot twice in the head.

Authorities arrested Martin two weeks later.