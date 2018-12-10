Boardman trustees OK new police record management software

BOARDMAN

Boardman trustees approved the purchase of new police record management software at Monday’s meeting. The purchase is part of a county-wide effort to update and standardize police record-keeping.

This software was last updated 19 years ago.

“It’s really going to have an impact on ... what we do but how we do it, how productive we are, how we’re able to talk to other entities in real time, how we’re able to update not only the media, but the community as a whole,” said police Chief Todd Werth.

Trustees also approved an agreement with Mill Creek MetroParks by which Mill Creek will pay Boardman $32,000 annually for dispatching services.