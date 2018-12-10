Austintown man charged with rape

AUSTINTOWN — A 29-year-old township man is in the Mahoning County jail, accused of a rape early this morning.

Stephen D. Hogan, of Chadwick Lane, did not plead to his first-degree felony count of rape during his arraignment this afternoon in the county area court. Judge David D'Apolito set Hogan's bond at $250,000.

Hogan's accuser, a 29-year-old Beaver, Pa., woman, reported the assault to township authorities early this morning.

According to the report, she claimed Hogan held her down and sexually assaulted her while she was visiting an acquaintance with whom Hogan was staying. She told police she did not know Hogan.

Hospital workers performed a rape kit on the woman, the report states.

Hogan later told police the encounter was consensual.

Hogan is set for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in the area court.