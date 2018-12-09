Resident pistol-whips intruder
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown police say a man pistol-whipped an attempted burglar at his West Judson Avenue home Thursday night.
The victim told police he was shutting the back door of his house when a male came up from behind with a gun.
During their struggle, the gun discharged two or three times times.
The victim was able to disarm the suspect and “pistol-whipped” him until he fled.
