Early run has YSU ahead of Saint Francis

Youngstown State's women's basketball team built an early lead and show no signs of letting go, leading Saint Francis (Pa.) 40-28 at halftime.

The Penguins trailed 9-2 to start the game, but Alison Smolinski hit two threes to spark a 15-3 run to close out the first quarter. Smolinski leads the Penguins with 14 points and Sarah Cash has 10.

Jess Kovatch leads Saint Francis with 10 points.