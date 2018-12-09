Daughter threw baby, mom tells police
YOUNGSTOWN
A Youngstown woman was arrested for endangering children after throwing her baby at her Dryden Avenue home this morning, according to police reports.
Police spoke with the mother of Erin Johnson, 32, who said that she was arguing with Johnson when she lifted her baby over her head and threw the baby into the couch.
AMR transported the baby to St. Elizabeth’s for evaluation.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
