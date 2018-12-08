Trumbull sanitarian on paid leave since pedestrian killed

Staff report

WARREN

A sanitarian for the Trumbull County Combined Health District has been on paid administrative leave since just before a misdemeanor vehicular-homicide charge was filed against him for an accident in the parking lot of a Champion gas station that killed a pedestrian.

Steven R. Kramer, 55, of Hiram, was charged Nov. 14 in Warren Municipal Court with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in the 12:12 p.m. Oct. 11 accident.

Kramer pleaded not guilty Nov. 16 and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn’t have to pay anything.

Frank Migliozzi, Trumbull County health commissioner, said he placed Kramer on leave when Warren prosecutors contacted him in mid-November to find out if Kramer was his employee and advised that Kramer was going to be charged.

Kramer was working at the time of the accident and was driving a county-owned 2017 Ford Focus.

