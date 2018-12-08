Ohio, Mich., officials invited Trump to meet with GM workers

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and four elected officials from Ohio and Michigan formally invited President Donald J. Trump to visit communities impacted by the idling of General Motors North American plants, including the Lordstown Assembly complex.

The letter was also signed by Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, D-9th; Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, D-3rd; Rep. Debbie Dingell of Mich, D-12th; and Rep.-elect Andy Levin of Mich. D-9th.

GM plans to idle plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland in March. The Lordstown plant makes the Chevrolet Cruze. GM plans to discontinue the Cruze, Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Impala.

The members asked the president to personally meet the workers who will lose their jobs as a result of the GM decision.

“Respectfully, we invite you to join us to visit the Lordstown Assembly, Warren Transmission, Brownstown Battery, Baltimore Operations and Detroit-Hamtramck plants, to meet the workers who will soon receive pink slips. This idling will impact over 14,000 workers, including the layoff of 3,300 production workers in the United States and 2,500 in Canada, and another 8,000 salaried employees,” the representatives wrote.

The letter calls on the president to use any methods at his disposal to address the looming closures.

