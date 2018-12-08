Manafort testified before grand jury twice

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court documents say former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort testified before a grand jury on two occasions as part of his plea deal.

Prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller's office have accused Manafort of violating the agreement by lying to investigators.

They say Manafort was called to testify before a grand jury on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The documents do not provide any additional details about the grand jury, or what it is probing.

Manafort cut the deal in September and agreed to plead guilty to two felonies. It headed off a second trial for Manafort related to his Ukrainian political consulting and unregistered foreign lobbying.

Prosecutors say Manafort met with investigators from Mueller's office and the FBI on 12 separate occasions. They allege he told "multiple discernible lies."