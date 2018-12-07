BREAKING: Ryan to Trump: Come to Lordstown and see the GM impact

Group plans new $230M stadium to keep MLS team in Columbus


December 7, 2018 at 1:49p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are part of a group planning to build a $230 million stadium for the Columbus Crew as part of a bid to keep the MLS team in the city.

The Haslams and Columbus-area investors announced in October they are trying to buy the Crew after it looked like the team was headed to Austin, Texas, after this season.

The group on Thursday released its plans to build a 20,000-seat stadium in downtown Columbus.

The overall proposal says the group would spend $645 million to buy the team, build the stadium and develop the surrounding area.

Columbus and Franklin County would spend $50 million each for developing the site and on infrastructure.

The MLS says the entire deal must be completed by year's end.

