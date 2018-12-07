US priest in Philippines arrested on charges of sex abuse

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine immigration authorities have arrested an American Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting altar boys in a remote central town in a case one official described as "shocking and appalling."

The Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks, who has been indicted in Ohio for alleged illicit sexual conduct in the Philippines, was arrested in a church in Naval town on the island province of Biliran on Wednesday, Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval said today.

Each count is punishable with up to 30 years in prison, said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said at a news conference in Cincinnati. Federal court records do not show an attorney for Hendricks who could comment on the charges.

An Ohio court had issued a warrant for the arrest of 77-year-old Hendricks, who has been living in the Philippines for 37 years, Sandoval said, adding that the U.S. criminal case stemmed from complaints from Filipino minors who were allegedly victimized in the Philippines.

There was no immediate reaction from the U.S. Embassy, Philippine Catholic Church officials or Hendricks, who was flown to Manila and detained in an immigration cell.

The suspect allegedly abused victims who served mostly as altar boys in Naval, in 50 counts of molestation in his residence in a case that's "both shocking and appalling," Sandoval said.