Tressel commits to YSU through June 2020

Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-year contract extension for President Jim Tressel.

The extension allows Tressel to work through June 30, 2020, at an annual salary of $300,000.

Dee Crawford, trustee chairwoman, said: “It encourages us and also encourages the entire campus community that [Tressel] is committed. I could not be more pleased as chair.”

Tressel was also encouraged.

“A lot of good things are happening and I’m just excited to be a part of it,” he said.

Tressel was named YSU’s ninth president in 2014 and signed a three-year contract through the end of June 2017. He then signed a new contract that included three separate additional one-year renewal options. Last fall, Tressel and the board agreed to the first one-year renewal option, extending the contract through June 2019.

“By every measure, President Tressel has excelled in leading YSU over the past four years,” Crawford said. “His vision and determination have resulted in unprecedented gains in many important areas of the university’s operations."

