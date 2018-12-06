Supreme Court Justice DeGenaro to join state auditor’s senior staff next month

COLUMBUS

Outgoing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Mary DeGenaro of Poland will become the chief legal counsel in the state auditor’s office.

Auditor-elect Keith Faber, a Republican, announced the senior-staff appointment today. It will take effect Jan. 14, 2019, when Faber is sworn in as auditor.

Justice DeGenaro, a Republican, was appointed Jan. 25 to the Supreme Court by Gov. John Kasich to replace Bill O’Neill, who resigned to unsuccessfully run for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Justice DeGenaro lost the Nov. 6 election to Democrat Melody Stewart for a full six-year term. Justice DeGenaro will leave the Supreme Court on Jan. 1, 2019.

