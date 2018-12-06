Mahoning commissioners approve the county's 2019 budget

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved the county's 2019 budget.

Commissioners appropriated about $37 million for county departments paid out of the general fund and about $29 million for the criminal justice fund.

"We've had peaks and valleys here and we've been able to ride out those storms and have not seen reductions in services to the people of the Valley," Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said following Thursday's meeting.

Read more in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.