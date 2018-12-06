BREAKING: YSU trustees unanimously approve one-year contract extension for President Tressel

Mahoning commissioners approve the county's 2019 budget


December 6, 2018 at 10:40a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners this morning approved the county's 2019 budget.

Commissioners appropriated about $37 million for county departments paid out of the general fund and about $29 million for the criminal justice fund.

"We've had peaks and valleys here and we've been able to ride out those storms and have not seen reductions in services to the people of the Valley," Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said following Thursday's meeting.

