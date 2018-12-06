Guests are at church for Bush service

HOUSTON (AP)

Guests are at the Houston church where former President George H.W. Bush is being remembered.

Services for the 41st president are at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where the Bush family worshipped. The church’s doors opened two hours early for guests, who arrived on buses with marquees reading “George H.W. Bush.”

About 1,200 mourners are expected at the service. Bush’s grandchildren are serving as honorary pallbearers and as readers in the service.

After the funeral, a hearse will carry Bush’s casket from St. Martin’s to a Union Pacific facility north of Houston near the international airport named for him. There, his casket will be placed on a special train that will travel to his presidential library in College Station, where he will be buried.

Bush died last week at age 94.