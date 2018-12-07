Columbus police: Suspect robbing undercover officer at gunpoint shot

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a suspect pointed a gun at an undercover SWAT officer while robbing the officer during a sting operation and has been shot and injured by another officer.

A Columbus police statement says the 18-year-old suspect robbed the undercover officer at gunpoint in a parking lot about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the undercover officer was posing as a “potential buyer/seller” while investigating a series of robberies associated with purchases made through social media.

Police say another SWAT officer providing cover for the decoy officer shot the suspect who then tried to flee but was apprehended.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Police say a gun used by the suspect was recovered at the scene.