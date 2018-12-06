No indication of reversal on decision to idle Lordstown Assembly plant

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators and congressmen from Ohio – Sherrod Brown, D, Rob Portman, R, Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland and Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, of Marietta – met with GM CEO Mary Barra today in an attempt to save the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Portman said the conversations were “very good, candid,” but that there was no indication that GM intended to reverse its position on the state of the Lordstown Assembly Plant.

Brown said the company is looking for opportunities to move workers to open positions in other plants around the country, but that the number of jobs available is finite and that not every worker is going to want to leave the area to work in another plant.

The elected officials said they would continue working to convince GM to continue operations at the plant.