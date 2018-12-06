N.C. trucker in Trumbull jail on domestic violence charges

Staff report

HUBBARD

A judge set bond at $75,000 on Wednesday for John Edvon of North Carolina who is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence involving an altercation with a woman earlier this week.

Edvon’s hearing was in Girard Municipal Court.

Township police were sent to Love’s Truck Stop on North Main Street in response to a woman who said Edvon used a flashlight to assault her in a Boyko Trucking Co. semi trailer about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.

She showed police a video of the assault that was taken on her cellphone, which the officers reported showed Edvon continuously hitting the woman.

