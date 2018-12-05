Fifth-grade class finds body outside school

AKRON (AP) — Officials say a fifth-grade class found a body outside an Ohio school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports school officials said in a letter to parents the class found the body Monday morning at the Bridges Learning Center in Akron.

Principal Stephanie Davis says classes in the area were immediately moved, and students saw very little of the scene.

Police believe the man died by suicide two days earlier, and a gun was recovered at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.