Campbell council agrees to sell water system

CAMPBELL

City officials are taking another run at selling the city’s dilapidated water treatment and distribution system and getting out from under an estimated $14.2 million worth of upgrades required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

At its meeting Wednesday, city council unanimously approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the sale of the system, which has 3,000 customers who were facing bills that could increase from $54.50 per month to more than $85.

Mayor Nicholas Phillips said the process has been transparent and will continue to be so through the bidding and sale process.

Phillips said the city is hiring legal experts to draw up the bid document and that all pertinent city officials, including members of council and himself, will review the document. Also, it will be available for residents to see before a final decision is made.

Two entities, Aqua Ohio and the city of Youngstown, are potential bidders.

