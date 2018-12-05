BUSH FUNERAL | Bush leaves Washington for the last time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush left Washington for the last time.

Bush's flag-draped casket was carried in a motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital city after his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

An aircraft that often serves as Air Force One and designated "Special Air Mission 41" is flying the casket to Houston. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush waved from the top of the stairway before boarding the plane, followed by other family members.

In Houston, Bush's body will be transported by motorcade to St. Martin's Episcopal Church. A public viewing of Bush's casket will be at the church until early Thursday, followed by a private funeral. Burial will take place at the presidential library in College Station, Texas.

13:44 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The hearse carrying former President George H.W. Bush's casket has left Washington National Cathedral after his state funeral.

Former President George W. Bush says he told his father just before he died last week in Houston at age 94 that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him. Delivering a eulogy at the elder Bush's funeral today, George W. Bush said the last words his father "would ever say on earth were, 'I love you, too.'"

George W. Bush extolled his father for his service as president and as a role model as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Bush choked up at the end of his eulogy. He patted his father's flag-draped coffin twice as he went back to his seat.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter sat in a front-row pew. President Donald Trump shook hands with the Obamas when he entered.

Bush's burial will be in Texas.

12:54 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George W. Bush says he told his father just before he died that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him.

Delivering a eulogy at the elder Bush's funeral today, George W. Bush said his father's "last words on earth were 'I love you, too.'"

George W. Bush extolled his father, not only for his service as president but also as a role model as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Bush choked up at the end of his eulogy before regaining his composure. He patted his father's flag-draped coffin twice as he went back to his seat at the Washington National Cathedral. Former first lady Laura Bush wiped her eyes with a tissue as her husband sat next to her.

12:28 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — George H. W. Bush was celebrated with high praise and loving humor Wednesday as the nation bade farewell to the man who was America's 41st president and the last to fight for the U.S. in wartime. Three former presidents looked on at Washington National Cathedral and a fourth – George W. Bush – eulogized his dad.

The congregation, filled with foreign leaders and diplomats, Americans of high office and others touched by Bush's life, rose for the arrival of the casket, accompanied by clergy of faiths from around the world. In their row together, President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton stood with their spouses and all placed their hands over their hearts.

Bush was "the last great-soldier statesman," historian Jon Meacham said in his eulogy, "our shield" in dangerous times. On a light note, he added that Bush, campaigning in a crowd in a department store, once shook hands with a mannequin. Rather than flushing in embarrassment, he simply cracked, "Never know. Gotta ask."

Meacham also praised Bush's call to volunteerism – his "1,000 points of light" – placing it alongside Abraham Lincoln's call to honor "the better angels of our nature" in the American rhetorical canon. Meacham called those lines "companion verses in America's national hymn."

Trump had mocked "1,000 points of light" last summer at a rally, saying "What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? And it was put out by a Republican, wasn't it?"

The national funeral service capped three days of remembrance in Washington before Bush's remains return to Texas today for burial Thursday.

A military band played "Hail to the Chief" as Bush's casket was carried down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where he had lain in state. Family members looked on as servicemen fired off a cannon salute.

His hearse was then driven in a motorcade to the cathedral ceremony, slowing in front of the White House. Bush's route was lined with people much of the way, bundled in winter hats and taking photos.