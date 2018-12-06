Akron Children's opening behavioral-health outpatient center

BOARDMAN

With an indefinite idling of General Motors Lordstown Complex and the layoffs of about 1,500 workers less than three months away, it’s probably a safe bet that many families – including their children – will feel a tremendous amount of added stress.

“Kids pick up on their families’ stress, so I’m glad that kids can get help and thrive, and that’s what we’re about,” said Lisa Aurilio, Akron Children’s Hospital’s chief operating officer.

In addition to services already provided, Aurilio was referring to a behavioral-health outpatient center that will offer music, art and occupational therapy, along with exercise, yoga and other therapies to help youngsters under age 18 better cope with stress and trauma in their lives.

The facility will be housed in the former Youngstown Hearing & Speech Center building that the hospital bought about a year ago.

