Woman jailed after hospital bomb threats

WARREN — A High Street woman is in the Trumbull County jail, charged with two counts of felony inducing panic after she is accused of phoning bomb threats to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Warren Hospital at around midnight today.

Both hospitals went into lockdown after receiving the phone calls but are back open this morning.

The calls were made on a land-line phone, according to the county 911 center.

Police went to an apartment at 182 High Street N.E. and took Linda L.Huey, 62, into custody. She was booked into the jail at 1:09 a.m. on two counts of inducing panic.

The first call was to St. Joseph Warren Hospital at 11:53 p.m. The Trumbull Regional Medical Center call was made at 12:03 a.m.

Huey is likely to be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court. If convicted, she could get eight years in prison on each count.