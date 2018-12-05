Special counsel notes Flynn's cooperation in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel's office is calling Michael Flynn's cooperation "substantial" and is recommending no prison time for the former Trump administration national security adviser.

Prosecutors today filed a sentencing memorandum in the case of Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI regarding conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

The court filing provides the first details of Flynn's cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

It was filed ahead of Flynn's Dec. 18 sentencing. Defense lawyers will have an opportunity to respond with their own recommendation next week.

Prosecutors also say Flynn's "record of military and public service" sets him apart "from every other person who has been charged" in Mueller's investigation.