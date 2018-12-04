Report: Son calls cops on father when mom is assaulted

BOARDMAN — A 14-year-old boy called police after hearing his father assault his mother at their Lost Tree Drive apartment Sunday evening, according to police reports.

The victim told police that during an argument with her husband Chris Fleet, 49, he slapped and choked her.

Their son said he heard Fleet slap his mother and what sounded like her falling to the ground.

Fleet told police that he had been drinking, the report said. He was arrested for domestic violence and posted bond.

