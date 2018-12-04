Report: Son calls cops on father when mom is assaulted


December 4, 2018 at 2:14p.m.

BOARDMAN — A 14-year-old boy called police after hearing his father assault his mother at their Lost Tree Drive apartment Sunday evening, according to police reports.

The victim told police that during an argument with her husband Chris Fleet, 49, he slapped and choked her.

Their son said he heard Fleet slap his mother and what sounded like her falling to the ground.

Fleet told police that he had been drinking, the report said. He was arrested for domestic violence and posted bond.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$147900


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000