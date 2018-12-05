Austintown cops arrest Uber driver after passenger's plea for help

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township police early Tuesday arrested an Uber driver believed to be driving drunk, after his passenger mouthed the words, “Help me.”

Police noticed the vehicle driven by Craig D. Wistar, 51, of Warren, stopped near the intersection of state Route 46 and Interstate Boulevard and facing the wrong direction just before 2:30 a.m., according to a report.

The officer noted a “strong and distinctive odor” of alcohol coming from Wistar and noticed a bottle of vodka near his feet.

In the back seat, Wistar’s passenger, a 50-year-old Mineral Ridge woman, mouthed, “Help me” to the officer, the report states.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.