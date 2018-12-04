Warren council supports GM Lordstown plant workers

WARREN — City council approved a resolution tonight expressing its support for the workers of the Lordstown GM assembly plant and vowing to “take up this fight” to get another vehicle to replace the Chevy Cruze.

But council President Jim Graham, former president of United Auto Workers Union Local 1112 at the plant, said he wants to make the presentation of the resolution to General Motors at the next Warren City Council meeting Dec. 12 a rallying cry for the entire area.

“It’s extremely important that this legislative body and all legislative bodies follow this lead,” he said.

