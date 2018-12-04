Needy students take home new boots, socks

AUSTINTOWN — Twenty-eight Austintown Elementary School pupils tried on and took home new boots today provided by nonprofit Project MKC, formerly known as Making Kids Count, as part of its Best Foot Forward program.

The third annual program this year received $23,500 to give boots and socks to needy kids in area schools.

“When the program is all said and done, we will have distributed over 650 pairs of brand new, made-in-USA boots and socks to students in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties,” said Jana Coffin, MKC co-president.

