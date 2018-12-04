Lepore-Hagan announces state support for Campbell’s Roosevelt Park improvements

CAMPBELL — State. Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, said the state would release $80,149 for the city to use for the construction of two boccie courts and a new pavilion in Roosevelt Park.

The money will come from a NatureWorks Grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which is awarding more than $4.4 million to develop and make improvements to public access and outdoor recreation facilities across the state.

Mayor Nick Phillips said he hopes to see the additions at the park completed by summer 2019, but noted there currently isn’t an official construction time line.