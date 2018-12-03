UAW leader to GM workers: Don't give up

LORDSTOWN

United Autoworkers Local 1112 President Dave Green said he will share information with his membership at a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the union hall in Warren about his meeting Friday with UAW Regional and International officials.

Local 1112 also had a regularly-scheduled membership meeting Sunday, at which Green’s main message to members was to not give up.

“There is no product allocated to the Lordstown GM Complex, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get one here,” said Green.

“We’ve got a lot of support. There is the Drive It Home campaign; support from the International Union in Detroit and local, state and national political support. Even President Trump mentioned us, which is better than nothing,” Green said.

“We build a great car. That’s what’s so frustrating for us. The General Motors Lordstown Complex has been recognized as one of the most productive in North America. We do great things here and want to continue to do that. We just need a product to build,” said Green.