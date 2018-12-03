Groups work to find foster homes for heartworm-positive dogs
Staff report
CANFIELD
Ozzie, a labrador and great dane mix, is one of the 19 formerly heartworm-positive dogs saved so far thanks to “Do Your Part and Save a Heart,” a program that provides treatment.
Jenny Crowe stopped by Angels for Animals on a whim, because she was heartbroken over the loss of her own labrador. She immediately fell in love with Ozzie, a dog saved by the heartworm treatment.
She and her husband adopted him at the beginning of November. “He is so lovely,” she said. “He is part of our family; he has run of the house.”
Crowe said the fact that her dog had heartworm “wasn’t even a blip on my radar.” She hopes other people aren’t discouraged from adopting dogs from the program.
“Do Your Part and Save a Heart” is operated by Angels for Animals and Friends of Fido, and it helps dogs at the Mahoning County Dog Pound.
