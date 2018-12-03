GIRARD CHAMPIONSHIP | Girard trails Wyoming 28-7 at halftime

Girard trails Cincinnati Wyoming 28-7 at halftime in Tom Benson Saturday night.

The Cowboys (14-0) are on pace to hold the Indians to their lowest scoring total of the season. Girard's (13-1) lowest point total came in a 48-32 loss to Hubbard in Week 2 of the regular season.

Girard QB Mark Waid, one of the state's all-time leading passers, was held to going 9 for 19 for 90 passing yards and an interception. He scored the Indians' lone touchdown on a 5-yard run.

Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater has thrown for 110 yards and two TD passes to Joey Edmunds while rushing for 121 yards and two scores. Edmunds picked off Waid in the second quarter.

Girard's Marco Donatelli has a game-high six tackles.