YPD investigating 2 East Side robberies

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating two robberies that occurred Thursday on the East Side about the same time.

Someone robbed the McCartney Road branch of the Home Savings Bank about 11 a.m. Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said a man passed a note to a teller demanding money and left.

Lambert did not say how much was taken.

No gun was ever seen, Lambert said.

About the same time, someone also robbed Rick’s Foods at 1010 Oak St.

It is not yet known what was taken in that robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lambert at 330-599-9268.

No information on the Oak Street robbery was released by police.

According to Vindicator files, it is the fourth time since March 2018 the bank has been robbed.

Police Chief Robin Lees said officers have been working there off duty, but the officer assigned to work Thursday was not there when the robbery took place.