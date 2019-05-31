Youngstown man sentenced in sex case
WARREN — Kiwan R. Warren-Herrod, 21, of Oxford Street, Youngstown was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having consensual sex with girls 14 and 15 and other offenses.
Children under 16 are not legally allowed to consent to having sex, prosecutors say.
Warren-Herrod also pleaded guilty to importuning for chatting on social media with one or more of the girls about sex and compelling prostitution for offering the girls money for sex, prosecutors said.
He is also labeled a Tier 2 sex offender, which requires him to register with law enforcement every 180 days for the next 25 years. Police said Warren-Herrod and another male picked up the girls from Liberty.
