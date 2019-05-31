WRTA offering rides to Alliance

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Monday the Western Reserve Transit Authority will offer service to and from the Alliance Transit Center through its countywide service.

From the center, riders can then board any Alliance bus route operated by the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority.

The WRTA’s countywide service is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Those buses operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riders must register by calling 330-744-8431.

Once registered, a rider can call that same number to register a ride to the Alliance Transit Center. Rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

The fare is $3.50 each way, and $2.50 each way for senior citizens or persons with disabilities. Children under 6 ride free.

Transfers to the SARTA system are free.

Dean Harris, WRTA executive director, said it has received requests from Smith Township and Sebring officials to help find a way for residents to get to Alliance to shop or visit relatives or go to medical appointments.