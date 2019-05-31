A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

May 22

Assault/criminal damaging: A 12-year-old girl reportedly suffered a minor injury during an assault that occurred in the 3000 block of Olde Winter Trail. Also, a bicycle was damaged.

May 24

Criminal damaging: A portion of lawn sustained damage at Poland Township Park, 5600 Moore Road.

Animal complaint: Police answered a call about a woman who reportedly suffered a dog bite in the 2800 block of Lee Lynn Court.

May 27

Assault: A woman reported having been assaulted at her Partridge Park Drive residence.

May 28

Harassment: A Clyde Street woman said she’s the victim of harassment.

BOARDMAN

May 24

Criminal damaging: A vehicle at a Market Street motel was found with a scratch to its rear passenger-side door. Damage was estimated at $100.

Theft: A man reportedly stole 60 packs of cigarettes valued at $300 from Walmart.

Fraud: A Turnberry Drive man reported a caller claiming the accuser was owed $9,000 requested he first buy a $250 Walmart gift card and read aloud the numbers before realizing it was a scam.

Theft: A New Springfield woman discovered $50 and a bottle of prescription pills missing from her car while she was in the 900 block of East Western Reserve Road.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly stole $50 worth of shampoo, soap and toothpaste from Walmart.

May 25

Animal complaint: A dog reportedly bit a Girard man several times when he was in the 4200 block of Mill Trace Road.

Recovered property: A 2011 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen from an apartment in the 50 block of Shields Road was found on Hilton Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side with significant damage.

Possible arson: Police helped firefighters battle a reported trash-bin fire in a rear parking lot in the 4100 block of Glenwood Avenue before it was extinguished.

Theft: A man reportedly was captured on Walmart surveillance footage stealing a 40-inch TV valued at $249.

Domestic violence: Amy L. Swanson, 42, of Rush Circle, Boardman, was charged with the crime after her boyfriend alleged that while trying to stop him from driving away, Swanson punched him multiple times in the face. The victim reportedly suffered a loose tooth.

Vandalism: Police responded to a suspicious man at the Wagon Wheel Motel, 7015 Market St., where they filed a felony-vandalism charge against Darnell A. Crayon of Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, after a woman alleged that during a struggle between them, she locked him out of their room. Crayon then was accused of breaking and doing an estimated $300 in damage to a door in an effort to re-enter the room.

May 26

Arrest: Officers charged Patrick W. Thomas-Macella of East Wood Street, Lowellville, with obstructing official business after saying Thomas-Macella, 26, refused several times to provide proper identification regarding a possible criminal-trespassing warning at Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

Domestic violence: Justice R. Haswell, 20, of Erskine Avenue, Boardman, faced a charge after her boyfriend alleged Haswell hit and scratched him, then kicked his knee, during a prolonged argument about their relationship.

Burglary: A woman alleged her former boyfriend likely broke into her South Schenley Avenue apartment and ripped a $50 dress of hers.

Theft: Surveillance cameras reportedly captured a woman stealing and placing into a duffel bag two coffee mugs and a 1-pound bag of coffee while at Dunkin Donuts, 7635 Market St.

Theft: Ky’heir M. Finger, 19, of Wolosyn Circle, Boardman, and Armory L. Yates-Moore, 20, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, were charged, accused of purposely failing to self-scan about $119 worth of food and snack items while in Walmart.

Harassment: A Forest Park Drive woman alleged her son has made a series of calls that were vulgar, derogatory and obscene in nature.

Felonious assault: A 17-year-old Boardman girl faced felonious-assault and domestic-violence charges after her father alleged that during an argument related to a cellphone, she threw a bottle of fabric softener, striking his leg, then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and held it near the accuser. When he tried to disarm the teen, she punched his nose, he further alleged.

Theft: Destiny S. Powell, 21, of Beach Lane, Lake Milton, was charged with switching price tags on a box of diapers and intentionally neglecting to self-scan other merchandise at Walmart.

Theft: Norma I. Matos, 27, and Paula E. Ramirez, 50, both of Byron Street, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of about $28 worth of dog food, pork chops and other items from Walmart.

Theft: Police filed a theft charge against Gary L. Golden II, 36, after alleging Golden, of Willow Way, Canfield, took $32 worth of food, cleaning supplies and hygiene products from Walmart.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: A Montrose Avenue woman said her former boyfriend failed to return her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

May 27

Arrests: Police answered a call in the 80 block of Leighton Avenue regarding a group of people possibly trying to break into a garage before charging Alisa L. Earvin, 19, of Deerpath Drive, Boardman; Carmen J. Lofaro, 20, of Garden Valley Court, Boardman; and Gino A. Guerrieri, 20, of Ewing Road, Boardman, with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. As authorities were investigating the situation, all three ran from officers on nearby Arlene Avenue, a report showed.

Theft: A man in his late 40s reportedly took two packs of T-shirts from Dollar General, 8573 Market St.

Criminal damaging/menacing: Police responded to a dispute between two neighbors on Willow Drive, where one alleged the other had threatened to kill her dog if the animal came near her. Also, the other neighbor noticed small slash marks on her vehicle’s flattened rear tires.

Arrest: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to pick up Kashala A. Bays, 28, who was charged with two counts of aggravated menacing and one each of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, related to an incident May 22 that apparently began after Bays’ mother had sought help because she was in distress. Bays, of Shields Road, Boardman, pulled from an officer, fought with authorities when emergency personnel arrived and threatened to kill a paramedic, a report stated.

Misuse of a credit card: A Youngstown woman told police a man she allowed to use her credit card made about $105 worth of unauthorized charges with it.

Theft: An Indianola Road man noticed a license plate missing as he cleaned his trailer.

Theft: A Charles Avenue woman alleged her granddaughter stole jewelry, coins and a pistol from a safe the accuser found open.

May 28

Arrest: While dealing with a vehicular accident in the 1700 block of Mathews Road, police charged Michael C. Barnes, 47, of Brandon Avenue, Struthers, with operating a vehicle impaired. Urine test results were pending, a report said.

Harassment: A South Avenue woman said her former boyfriend posted on Facebook a message about the accuser she found was harassing in nature.

Theft: Police filed theft and criminal-trespassing charges against Derrick G. McIntosh, 50, after 21 items valued at about $81 were stolen from Walmart. In addition, McIntosh, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was in the big-box store in violation of numerous trespassing warnings because of previous thefts, a report indicated.

Burglary: Took place at a home in the 5000 block of Firnley Avenue via the front door. Stolen was a Sony PlayStation 4 console and related accessories.



Terroristic threats: Two officials with a South Avenue nursing home alleged a male visitor threatened to shoot up the long-term care facility and kill someone there, possibly related to a situation in which a resident reportedly had arrived with significant injuries.

May 29

Auto theft: A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen in the 5000 block of Firnley Avenue.

Burglary: Someone broke into a residence in the 60 block of Sciota Avenue, though the entry point was uncertain. Stolen items included a firearm, a tool bag and an Xbox console, for an estimated $3,579 loss.

Identity theft: A Melrose Avenue woman learned that credit-card accounts had been opened in her name without authorization, with nearly $3,000 worth of fraudulent activity.

Menacing: A cashier for a Boardman-Poland Road gas station reported a former employee had threatened her on two occasions, one of which the former worker made a gesture from his vehicle simulating pointing a gun at her.

Theft: Weathersfield Township police handed Esteban E. Diaz, 28, to Boardman authorities. Diaz, of Black Oak Lane, Youngstown, was wanted on three theft warrants, one of which pertained to a shoplifting situation Aug. 29, 2017, in which four security systems were stolen from Sam’s Club, 6361 South Ave.

Theft: A man in his mid-50s reportedly stole three quarts of motor oil from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave., then fled in a car.

Theft: A Riverside Drive man discovered 75 prescription pills missing from his garage.

Possible theft: A Boardman man reported his wallet lost or stolen while patronizing a South Avenue movie theater.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 8200 block of Southern Boulevard, where the front door had been tampered with. Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox game systems were missing.

Theft: Ainsley A. Columbo, 23, of Pennsylvania Avenue, New Castle, Pa., and Corrine E. Logan, 21, of New Castle Road, New Wilmington, Pa., were charged with stealing about $107 worth of lip gloss, tank tops and other property from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.