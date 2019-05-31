Several hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after this afternoon's shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.
There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Check Vindy.com for updates.
